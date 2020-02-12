Hokies to host David N'Guessan
Virginia Tech only recently offered Baltimore Mt. Zion 2020 power forward David N'Guessan, but things are picking up quickly.
As first reported by Stockrisers' Jake Weingarten, the 6-8, 195-pounder will take his official visit to Blacksburg this weekend. Most of his other college options at this point are mid-majors, with DePaul and hometown Towson among the most recognizable names.
