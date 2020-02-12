Virginia Tech only recently offered Baltimore Mt. Zion 2020 power forward David N'Guessan, but things are picking up quickly.

As first reported by Stockrisers' Jake Weingarten, the 6-8, 195-pounder will take his official visit to Blacksburg this weekend. Most of his other college options at this point are mid-majors, with DePaul and hometown Towson among the most recognizable names.