The No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies have journeyed around the world these past couple of days, and now cap off their road trip with a last stop in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for a Final Four rematch versus the defending champion No. 7 LSU Tigers. In last year's Final Four, LSU defeated Virginia Tech 79-72 in a stunning 29-13 fourth quarter comeback. The Tigers kept the same narrative, defeating the Hokies yet again. Only this time, no comeback was necessary in a trampling. With a final score of 82-64, Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey picked up her 700th win as a college coach, the fastest coach in Division I men's or women's basketball to reach that mark.

It was no shock that the reigning national champions would give the Hokies a tough battle, but not many people expected a thumping like this. The Tigers played bully ball throughout the night by attacking the paint, contributing to the elongating of the Hokies' foul trouble. Freshman center Clara Strack fouled out in only the second quarter of this game, and veteran leader Elizabeth Kitley followed up two quarters later, forced to the bench midway through the fourth.

LSU star Angel Reese made her return in this matchup after missing the previous four games for the Tigers due to suspension. In her first game back, she put up a near double-double, totaling 19 points and nine rebounds. She was one of four Tigers in double-figure points: Freshman guard Mikaylah Williams - who was the number one recruit in the class of 2023 - led the team with 20, guard Aneesah Morrow had 19, and sophomore Flau'jae Johnson had 13. Morrow added 15 rebounds - a night to remember for the 6-1 guard.

The Hokies opened up this game on fire, shooting 7-12 from the field, kicking off the game with an 18-9 run. At the end of the first quarter, they held a comfortable lead of 20-13. But every fire must burn out eventually. The Tigers answered back, totalling for a 22-9 second quarter run, taking a 6 point lead at the half.

LSU’s offense never cooled down throughout the entirety of the second half, while Virginia Tech was trying to just get their heads above water. Even with the lack of offense for Virginia Tech catching all the headlines, it was the rebounding that hurt the Hokies the most. Getting outrebounded both on offense and defense, totalling for 14 less than the Tigers, 43-29. Even with Coach Brooks attempting to slow LSU down by switching to zone midway through the third, it felt as if every ball that left the Tigers hands went straight through the hoop.

After three straight games away from Cassell, the Hokies look to get back on track at home on December 6th where they take on Long Island University at 6:00pm EST on ACC Network.