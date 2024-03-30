Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Beck is a two-time All-American on the Hokies track team. The confirmed numbers of Beck's 40-yard dash time have yet to be released. However, the graduate senior caught the eyes of NFL scouts with his lightning-quick time. Despite what is bound to be a mind-boggling time, the Blacksburg native feels as if he fell a little short of his lofty expectations.

"I don't feel like I ran it very well. Personally, the 1st 10 was ok, which is like the key point to run fast 40. But the back 30 yards [I] was skipping in the air a little too long."

Early in the season when the wideout suffered what would turn out to be a season-ending injury. He would cite that his injury may have spelled the end. "I was unsure once I got my injury, if I was even going to be able to participate in Pro Day and really any athletic events of this for this year. I was unsure of how the recovery is going to go. And training was going to go. If I even had enough time to get to Pro Day."

For Payne, he emphasized his preference for, rather than judging the tackle on his Pro Day stats, to pay more attention to his film, stating he was never a fan of camps, even when he was younger. Instead, the Nebreaska transfer is insistent the scouts see him as positionless on the front. " [I showed] I can adapt to a new position [at] defensive tackle, and [I] can learn quickly."

For both Payne and Beck, all they can wish for is that their name gets called on what will inevitably be the biggest days of their young career..