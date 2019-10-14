A glance at the final score - a 34-17 win - and Virginia Tech fans have every right to be a little wary of the team's performance against Rhode Island Saturday. An FCS team that had been beaten worse by the MAC's Ohio University shouldn't be expected to put up that much fight against the Hokies.

A closer look... well, things feel a bit better with a deep dive into the stats, but perhaps not as close to "good performance" as you'd like.