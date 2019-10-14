News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-14 09:22:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies take another step forward, but still seeking consistency

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

A glance at the final score - a 34-17 win - and Virginia Tech fans have every right to be a little wary of the team's performance against Rhode Island Saturday. An FCS team that had been beaten worse by the MAC's Ohio University shouldn't be expected to put up that much fight against the Hokies.

A closer look... well, things feel a bit better with a deep dive into the stats, but perhaps not as close to "good performance" as you'd like.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}