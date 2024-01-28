BLACKSBURG Va- Virginia Tech marched over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a thumping 91-67 win that exuded the best of traits in Virginia Tech basketball.

For the Hokies, all went well in their second straight home fixture as Mike Young's side compiled 23 assists on their 32 made buckets on an efficient 55.2% from the field. This was a Maroon and Orange offense that lit up the skies as five different Hokies compiled double-digit point tallies with big men Lynn Kidd and Mylyjael Poteat meshing for 36 on the night.

Whilst the Hokies were firing on all cylinders, the Georgia Tech offense was at best, sputtering as Damon Stoudemire's side found just 28 first-half points on a bleak 29.4% from the field

Heading into the half, Hokie faithful were more than happy with how they were able to zip the ball and keep the Jackets on their toes. Yet half number two would prove to be a lot more close-knit before the Hokies eventually pulled away.

Virginia Tech found themselves up by seven with just under eight minutes to go on the night before Mike Young called a timeout.

Following that timeout, the Hokies regained their composure and were able to find their rhythm again with an 11-point run comprising of three different scorers, and back-to-back-to-back threes.

This would end up being the nail in the coffin as Georgia Tech never could claw their way back and instead would end up giving away buckets from beyond the arc and the stripe.

Star player of the night goes to Mylejael Poteat. Poteat was a force to be reckoned with and Cassell felt that every time he owned the ball down low he would be able to finesse the rock into the hoop, and he did. But once again, this award should also be given to the whole squad as the Hokies posted every player (with valuable minutes) at least one assist on the night.

Up next for the Hokies is a showdown that will be a true barometer of the Hokies' progress as they take on the 12th-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Monday at 7 pm at the Cassell as Virginia Tech looks to pick up their fourth win on the string.