CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland had 15 points and 13 rebounds, five Miami players scored in double figures and the Hurricanes defeated Virginia Tech 82-74 on Saturday.

Norchad Omier and Kyshawn George led Miami with 16 points each. Nijel Pack and Bensley Joseph added 14 each.

The Hurricanes trailed by 10 points near the 12-minute mark of the second half. A 9-0 Miami run that started with a layup from Joseph and finished with a 3-pointer by Joseph gave the Hurricanes (15-7, 6-5 ACC) their first lead in 19 minutes of play, 60-59 with 6:47 remaining.

The Hokies (13-9, 5-6) responded with a couple of free throws from Hunter Cattoor and back-to-back baskets by Sean Pedulla for a 65-60 advantage. Miami responded defensively and forced a series of turnovers by the Hokies as Pedulla had four of them and the Hokies attempted only three shots in the next 4 1/2 minutes. A dunk by Cleveland capped a 9-0 run that gave Miami a 75-67 lead with 58 seconds remaining