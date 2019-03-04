Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Knocking off a top-5 team will do wonders for your ranking in the national basketball polls, it seems.

Virginia Tech's victory over Duke helped the team rise five positions in the AP poll to No. 15, and three positions to No. 16 in the coaches poll. It's not a high-watermark just yet - the Hokies have been as high as No. 9 this season - but is a nice rebound after a brief slide.

The next opponent is highly ranked, too: Florida State is one position ahead of the Hokies according to the AP, and in front by three according to the coaches. VT will travel to Tallahassee tomorrow to take on the Seminoles in a game that should decide the No. 4 seed in the ACC tournament.

Other ACC teams in the polls include No. 2 Virginia, No. 3 North Carolina, and No. 4 Duke. Non-conference victim Purdue is No. 11/9.