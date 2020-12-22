HokieHaven - Hokies represented on All-ACC teams

The 2020 season may not have turned out the way fans hoped, but several individuals had standout years. For their efforts, those players earned All-ACC honors.

Darrisaw (right) was a top Hokie performer (USA Today Sports Images)

First team

Offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw was consistently one of the highest-graded players in the country along the front lines. He help spearhead the nation's No. 10 rushing offense, though the Hokies were merely average in sacks per game allowed. Although he just completed his true junior season, Darrisaw has already announced that he'll head to the NFL Draft. Safety Divine Deablo missed two games with a positive coronavirus test, but still managed to finish tied for fourth on the team in tackles. He also led the team (and tied for the conference lead) with four interceptions. Deablo has graduated from Virginia Tech and will head to the NFL.

Second team

All-purpose back Khalil Herbert is an interesting choice to finish this low in the all-conference marks (more to come in that regard!) after leading the country in all-purpose yardage. He was beaten out in all-purpose by Clemson's Travis Etienne, who finished with 100 fewer all-purpose yards on 2.2 yards less per play. This is "the conference's linebacker of the week more than half the weeks of the season is not first-team all-league"-level snub - if not far worse than last year's (dis)honor to Rayshard Ashby.

Third team

Running back Khalil Herbert's all-purpose exploits - far and away the most impressive statistical performer in the league - rendered him only second-team, so it probably comes as no surprise that the second-leading rusher in the league is at best, the fifth-best running back in the ACC. Herbert finished behind first-teamers Etienne and North Carolina's Michael Carter, as well as second-teamers Javonte Williams of UNC and Kyren Williams of Notre Dame. Only Carter finished with more rushing yards, and only Javonte Williams joined Carter in finishing within two yards per carry of Herbert's 7.68. It's... a really bad look for the conference when its all-league lists are just as embarrassing as the production values on its television network. Herbert will also head to the NFL after a single year in Blacksburg. Defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt finished 10th on the team in tackles with 31, and was third among the Hokies with 8.5 of those coming for loss. The VT run defense struggled this year, but certainly Hewitt isn't primarily to blame. He just wrapped up his fifth year as a Hokie, but has not officially determined whether he'll take advantage of the NCAA's eligibility freeze for one last go-round in Orange and Maroon.

Honorable mention

Offensive linemen Brock Hoffman and Lecitus Smith and defensive end Amare Barno, safety Chamarri Conner, and kicker Brian Johnson all earned honorable-mention distinction.

