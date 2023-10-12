Who can still redshirt the 2023 season for the Hokies? Take a look at the breakdown.

QB Kyron Drones (2021 at Baylor)

QB Ben Locklear (2021)

QB Grant Wells (2019 at Marshall)

RB Cole Beck (2018)

RB Chance Black (2021)

RB Khiari Miller (2022)

RB PJ Prioleau (2021)

RB Malachi Thomas (2022)

WR Da'Quan Felton (2012)

WR Stephen Gosnell (2020 at North Carolina)*

WR Luke Shields (2022)

WR Latrell Sutton (2022)

WR Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (2022)

TE Benji Gosnell (2022)

TE Cole Pickett (2021)

TE Cole Reemsnyder (2022)

TE Harrison Saint Germain (2022)

OL Xavier Chaplin (2022)

OL Parker Clements (2020)*

OL Johnny Dickson (2022)

OL Griffin Duggan (2021)

OL Clayton Frady (2020 at Gardner-Webb)

OL Johnny Garrett (2022)

OL Jack Hollifield (2021)

OL Hunter Mclain (2022)

OL Brody Meadows (2022)

OL Braelin Moore (2022)

OL Kaden Moore (2020)*

OL Bob Schick (2021)

OL Tyler Smedley (2021)

DT Josh Fuga (2019)

DT Gunner Givens (2022)

DT Mario Kendricks (in his fifth active year, technically 2020 is his redshirt)

DT Pheldarius Payne (2022)

DE James Jennette (2020 or 2021 at William & Mary)

DE Elijah Klock (2022)

DE Lemar Law (2022)

DE Malachi Madison (2022)

DE Jorden McDonald (2021)

DE Wilfried Pene (2020)*

DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland (2020 at Florida)*

LB Josh Hand (2022)

LB Sam Hughes (2021)

LB Matt Johnson (2019)

LB Will Johnnson (2021)

LB Jaden Keller (2021)

LB Keli Lawson (2021)

LB Jayden McDonald (2021)

LB Alan Tisdale (in his fifth active year, technically 2020 is his redshirt)

S Devin Alves (2022)

S Luke Bussel (2019)

S Tyler Childress (2021)

S Cade Herdman (2022)

S Nyke Johnson (2021)

S Nasir Peoples (2018)

CB Derrick Canteen (2019 at Georgia Southern)

CB Miles Ellis (2021)

CB Josh Gholston (2020 or 2021)

CB Dorian Strong (2022)

K John Love (2022)

K Kyle Lowe (2020 or 2021)

P Bryce LaFollette (2022)

P Peter Moore (2020)*

P Nick Veltsistas (2021)

LS Griffin Armstrong (2021 at Louisiana Tech)

LS Christian Epling (2022)

LS Justin Pollock (2019)

* Players who used their redshirts in 2020 still technically have them available due to the NCAA's eligibility freeze for that year. Clements, Gosnell, K. Moore, P. Moore, Pene, and Powell-Ryland have eclipsed the four-game mark. It's possible that since Pene was not with the team in 2020 - he couldn't get into the country from France - his eligibility clock did not start until 2021.