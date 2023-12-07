After an 82-64 loss to the LSU Tigers, the No. 9 ranked Hokies dropped to No. 15 in the AP top 25 rankings.

Virginia Tech handed Long Island University their eighth-season loss in a blowout fashion with a final score of 98-50. Following their loss, Long Island dropped from fourth in the NEC to eighth, a pain not unfamiliar to Virginia Tech.

“We’re not one of those blue blood teams that can go out there and lose and still be OK in everybody’s mind," said head coach Kenny Brooks. "They’re going to doubt us [after a loss]. So that was eye-opening for us, but it was good."

Coming back from Baton Rouge, Virginia Tech was looking to bounce back, and the Hokies certainly bounced back in a big way, breaking two different Cassell Coliseum records.

Freshman forward Carys Baker scored the record-breaking three-pointer for a team total of 17 threes. Baker had four total three-point baskets, but Cayla King recorded the bulk of the team’s three-pointers with a total of seven.

The Hokies also surpassed the record for the team’s total number of assists recorded at home with a total of 30 assists. The previous record was for 28 assists recorded in November of 2019 in a contest with George Washington University.

Virginia Tech’s game with the Long Island University Sharks marked their first of four non-conference games left before they begin ACC play. During these four games, it is essential that the Hokie women iron out the kinks before ACC play starts where they will be tested night in and night out.

Next, the Hokies will face Radford on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum at 2 PM.