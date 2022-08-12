Hokies prepped for Year One of the Pry era

The Hokies will have a new challenge in 2022: a coaching change naturally brings plenty of shakeup, and the Orange and Maroon will need to bounce back after some lean years to close the Justin Fuente era.

"We've had a good camp; the guys have really worked," said head coach Brent Pry at Media Day this week. "They've competed while we've pressed them. We've had a lot of tough conversations and learning opportunities, but the guys have responded well. We've got a lot of work to do, but we're excited about the progress to this point.