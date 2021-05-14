 HokieHaven - Hokies planning to fill Lane Stadium this Fall
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-14 09:42:41 -0500') }} football

Hokies planning to fill Lane Stadium this Fall

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

From University release:

BLACKSBURG – As previously announced by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, outdoor sports and entertainment venues in the state may operate at 50% capacity beginning tomorrow, May 15. With this capacity adjustment as well as encouraging public health data and a variety of operational adjustments that are in process, Virginia Tech Athletics remains optimistic that Hokie Nation will return in full force to Lane Stadium this fall.

"With the health and safety of our student-athletes, the community, and fans in mind, our team is hard at work preparing for what a full capacity Lane Stadium could look like this fall," said Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. "We're excited, and hopeful, to be able to return to what makes Blacksburg special, the passion and pageantry of gameday. While we still have a long way to go, we're going to do everything we can to make sure Lane is rocking on September 3."

Operational measures in process include sanitization enhancements in Lane Stadium such as the installation of over 200 hand sanitizing stations, contactless concession options, preparation for socially distanced seating and lines, mobile ticketing options and more.

Virginia Tech's season-opening football game against North Carolina will kick off in primetime on Friday, Sept. 3 at Lane Stadium. The kickoff time and televising network will be announced at a later date. Other home matchups for the 2021 campaign feature games against Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse and Duke.

For as little as 1% down, Tech fans can secure season tickets in Lane Stadium for the Hokies' 2021 home slate. Flexible payment plans are also available, running through July 2021. Season tickets are the best value and the best way to guarantee your spot in Lane Stadium this fall. Should any capacity restrictions remain in place that may alter season ticket packages/locations, season ticket holders will have first access to tickets prior to the general public.

New season tickets are available for purchase here.

As more clarity is provided surrounding capacity in Lane, additional ticket packages may be made available as early as June. More information regarding these plans can be found here.

