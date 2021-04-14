HokieHaven - Hokies officially announce Durr transfer

After the player revealed his intentions last week, Virginia Tech made Michael Durr's decision official. The Hokies have welcomed the USF grad transfer:

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head men's basketball coach Mike Young has announced the signing of transfer Michael Durr on Wednesday.

Durr, a center from USF, will be able to play immediately for the 2021-22 academic year and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. A three-year letterwinner for the Bulls, Durr actually took on the Hokies this past season in Bubbleville and put together a 10-point, seven-rebound performance Nov. 29.

"We have worked really hard as a staff to add not only size but quality people to our program and we have found that with Michael," Young said. "He brings immediate experience and skill to our front court and is someone we were familiar with after facing a good South Florida team this past November. I am excited about the direction this class is going and I can't wait to get Michael here this summer with our group."

Michael Durr7'0", 250 lbs. – CenterAtlanta, Ga.Victory Rock Prep | USF

USF: Played in 87 games, starting 85 of those contests … Averaged 8.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks this past year … Ranked third on the team with 8.8 points per game and featured nine games in double figures … Finished the season ranked first on the team and fourth in The American with 7.9 rebounds per game … Ranked second in The American with 2.9 offensive rebounds per game … Stood eighth in the conference with 0.9 blocks per game … Was third on the team in free throw percentage at 79.0 percent … Scored a career-high 18 points and added nine rebounds at Wichita State (March 6) … Registered his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Cincinnati (Dec. 16) … Ended the season with 13 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks against Wichita State in the AAC Tournament (March 12).

Personal: Born Dec. 26, 1998 in Atlanta ... Son of Jessica Durr ... Has two brothers ... Will earn his undergraduate degree from USF this spring.