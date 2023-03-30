Camp season is one of the crucial milestones in the recruiting process, and the Virginia Tech program has publicly announced the dates that the Hokies will host high school players and prospects in Blacksburg.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

The Hokies will host camps the following dates: • Friday, June 2• Sunday, June 4• Thursday, June 8 (plus specialist camp)• Sunday, June 11• Saturday, June 17 (7-on-7 camp and Big Man Challenge)• Thursday, June 22• Sunday, June 25• Friday, July 28 While the general purpose of the camps is development for players around the region, they also serve as opportunities for recruits to get familiar with campus and the Hokies' coaching staff as part of their process in finding a college home. Registration and additional information can be found here: vthoki.es/fbcamp.