Hokies offer transfer target Kobie Turner

The Hokies' major visit weekend was composed mostly of Class of 2022 commits that a new staff wants to lock down before the Early Signing Period begins Wednesday.

But there was also one player who's not only uncommitted, but not a Class of 2022 prospect, either: defensive tackle Kobie Turner. After five years at the University of Richmond, Turner entered the NCAA Transfer Portal to seek a major-college home for his final year of eligibility.