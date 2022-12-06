Virginia Tech is looking to build in the trenches using the NCAA Transfer Portal. Texas A&M defensive end Elijah Jeudy has picked up an opportunity from the Orange and Maroon.

Jeudy held an offer from the Hokies out of high school, but area recruiter Jafar Williams (a fellow Philadelphia native) couldn't generate much traction from the Philly Northeast standout. He ultimately picked the Aggies over Alabama and Penn State. Ranked a four-star and the No. 244 prospect in the country at the time, he was a member of back-to-back elite groups for the Ags.

After he made just four appearances (and generated one tackle) in two years in College Station, however, Jeudy has opted to look for an option that will provide him more playing time, and allow him to be closer to his home. A Virginia Tech team that has already made an early impact on his mind - and is now coached by a former Penn State assistant in Brent Pry - should be able to draw some interest.

The Nittany Lions are among the other Power-5 programs that have hopped into the mix, along with Colorado, Nebraska, Syracuse, and others. Whereas many of the Hokies' other Portal targets seem to have just a few options, Jeudy will practically be able to pick any destination he wants, so there's plenty of competition. Playing time on the DL - where the Hokies graduate multiple starters and have also seen some depth depart in the Portal - should be one of the top pitches.