A redshirt sophomore at Norfolk State this Fall, the 6-3, 205-pounder has picked up a number of other options, largely from Group of Five schools.

Virginia Tech's hunt in the Transfer Portal for help at the receiver position has another target: Da'Quan Felton.

Indiana, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Old Dominion, SMU, Texas State, Toledo, Troy, UNLV, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Florida A&M, Sam Houston State, and Towson are also on the list.

In his two on-field years at NSU, Felton caught 67 passes for 1065 yards (15.9 per grab) and nine touchdowns. He played one game in the 2019 season because redshirting, and Norfolk State sat out the spring season that some FCS programs played to account for the canceled year in 2020. After four years in college, he's a grad-transfer with two years to play at his destination.

Felton is a 757 kid, an alumnus of Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland - perhaps coincidentally, perhaps not, the program that currently boasts fast-rising athlete Brandyn Hillman - who picked the Spartans when they were his only scholarship option in the 2019 class. He is also a cousin of former VT running back Shyrone Stith, so there is a family connection to Blacksburg in addition to the simple effort from the Hokies to reestablish themselves as a major force in recruiting the 757.

While Felton hasn't announced plans for making a decision about his college future, it's clear that the Hokies will do everything they can to reel him in - and that they have some selling points for a kid who makes a ton of mutual sense for the parties.