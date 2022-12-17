Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Tuten is a top-flight transfer prospect - Boston College and Georgia (two programs that are known for having great running backs, and one of them great players at other positions, too) are among those in pursuit - after an All-Big South season as a sophomore. Tuten rushed for 1411 yards on 218 carries (6.5 per tote) with 13 touchdowns as the Aggies fell to Gardner-Webb in the conference title game.

A New Jersey native, Tuten is seeking an up-transfer, and while Virginia Tech may not have an obvious need for instant-impact running backs with Keshawn King and Malachi Thomas both slated to return, his talent is something the coaches don't want to pass on.

Tuten has played in each of his first two college seasons (he was an unranked Class of 2021 prospect), so he has three years to play two at the next school he chooses. He only entered the Transfer Portal on Wednesday - when NC A&T fired longtime coach Sam Washington - so his plans in the re-recruiting world have not been set in stone yet.