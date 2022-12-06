Hokies offer Louisville transfer Caleb Banks
Could the Hokies pick up a transfer from within the ACC? Louisville defensive lineman Caleb Banks will depart the Cardinals' roster.
Now, the Michigan native has an opportunity to head to Virginia Tech.
A three-star out of Southfield (Mich.) A&T in the 2021 class, Banks initially committed to Arizona State before flipping to the Cardinals during his senior year. While he chose those programs primarily over mid-major options, he had a number of other Power-5 coaches in pursuit during the course of his recruitment.
Banks redshirted as a true freshman in 2021 (despite making one appearance). He showed up in six games this year, making two total tackles including a sack on which he forced a fumble.
Several schools have entered the pursuit of Banks out of the Transfer Portal, including Indiana, Kansas, and NC State. He has not made plans to visit any of his suitors yet.
