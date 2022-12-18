Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The 5-11, 187-pounder was a member of the Class of 2020 at Ona (W.Va.) Cabell Midland, a two-star who picked the Deacons over Rutgers and several mid-major programs. He played in eight games as a true freshman, and was a full-time starter (when healthy) each of the past two years. Due to the eligibility freeze ini 2020, he has three years to play two at his next stop.

During his time in Winston-Salem, he played in 32 games. He made 46 total tackles, recorded one interception and broke up 11 more passes, and forced three fumbles.

Marshall, UVa (which has had coaches go in-home), and West Virginia (whose campus he has visited) have offered him opportunities since he officially entered the Transfer Portal, along with several other mid-major programs. He planned to drop by Blacksburg this weekend, in hopes of wrapping up his re-recruitment in time to enroll in January at the school of his choice.