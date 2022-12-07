More pressure. The Hokies' defense needs it, and the Transfer Portal is one place to try to find it. Cal edge-rusher Orin Patu is the latest Portal offer.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Patu is a Seattle native who played his first four years of college ball on the West Coast, so offering a change of scenery is going to be a major selling point for the Hokies - along with the opportunity to come in and make a major impact at a Power-5 program.

He enrolled at Cal as a January grad in 2019, and played in three games before redshirting that season. He got action in three games as a redshirt freshman, eight last year, and 10 this Fall. However, he's largely been a bit player for the Bears, with 13 total tackles (three for loss) over his four years. He should have two years remaining to play two.

Arizona is the only other Power-5 program to enter the mix at this stage, though he also have Group of Five options in Hawai'i and San Diego State. The Hokies' interest should be an intriguing storyline to follow with no obvious connections to exploit - aside from selling him on playing a bigger role for VT than he ever did for Cal, while remaining in a power conference.