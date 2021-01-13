Hokies never trail in coast over Duke
It didn't always look like it would be easy. But in the end, it was.After Virginia Tech led by as many as 18 points in the first half, Duke cut the margin to just one point midway through the secon...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news