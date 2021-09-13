Hokies move up to consensus No. 15 in major polls

The Orange and Maroon are now No. 15 in both the Associated Press and Coaches' Polls.

After a big win against an overmatched mid-major - and a weekend of carnage in the college football world - the Hokies are on the rise.

VT rises four spots according to the AP and six according to the coaches to reach its new perch. This is the highest ranking since early in the 2018 season for a Virginia Tech program that hopes to be back on solid footing after a couple years below the expected historical standard.

Other ACC teams in the polls include No. 6 Clemson, No. 21/19 North Carolina, and No. 24/NR Miami. Non-conference opponent Notre Dame comes in No. 12/10 after a tight victory over local rival Toledo.

Among those lurking just outside the polls include Pittsburgh (unofficially No. 38/32), Boston College (42/39), NC State (NR/50), and Virginia (NR/52). Miamim is unofficially No. 26 according to the Coaches' Poll.

The Orange and Maroon have two games against unranked opposition up next - traveling to West Virginia Saturday before hosting Richmond the follow Saturday - prior to a bye. The following game, against Notre Dame, could be a crucial ranked matchup if both teams take care of business over the upcoming stretch.