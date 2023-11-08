BLACKSBURG - Following the Hokies' resounding 100-55 win over Coppin State, head coach Mike Young returned to the podium as his side tipped off season number five with a victory.

Losing and replacing Justyn Mutts is no easy task, Mutts was a staple of Virginia Tech basketball since his arrival in 2020. Although replacing everything the Swiss army knife offered looks nearly impossible Lynn Kidd at least shouldered that offensive responsibility with a 14-point and 11-rebound outing.

"We need that presence. We need he's a talented person, he can go with a left shoulder he can go with his right shoulder he's got a very nice 15-foot jump shot."

Game one against a team that is stripped of their previous talent does not mean that Kidd will produce night in night out world-beating ability. The Clemson transfer has been waiting in the wings for a time to show he is more than a role bench player.

This was a Hokies squad that at times last year was simply outpaced, when the defense was on it was lockdown and ended up proving to be the fifth-best side in the league. However, this statistic does not tell the whole story as the Hokies only shut down teams below the average (70.1) points in just six of their 20 league matchups. Yet game number one the Hokies allowed just 55 points in what proved to be a s solid game defensively.

Whilst this is a Hokies squad met with the influx of big men such as Mekhi Long, Tyler Nickel, and Robbie Beran, there is still to be a question on how they will look on the offensive side as neither of them blew (six points and six assists between the two.)

Yet, on the defensive side, you can bet that Young is beginning to find his groove with his new budding stars.

"Mekhi is not going to play the three, he can guard threes. That's a that's a that's a real luxury for Mackay and Robbie Baron. Both those kids can really move their feet both have a very good understanding of the game which you'd expect being fifth-year guys. They do offer great flexibility defensively. I thought Tyler and his first outing as a Hokie was, you know, encouraging."







