Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale 2020 running back Chris Tyree has ten schools on top, and Virginia Tech is one. While he doesn't intend to officially narrow the list of schools in the running at this time, VT is among those receiving his heightened focus.

Florida State, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Pen State, Stanford, and Virginia are the other schools in his top group at this point, though others are still under consideration.

The 5-10, 185-pounder is the No. 55 overall prospect and No. 1 all-purpose back nationally, and the No. 2 junior in the Commonwealth of Virginia. He took multiple game visits to Blacksburg this Fall, though he's been an even more regular visitor at Penn State, considered the favorite at this time.

Tyree didn't announce plans for further narrowing his list, though the expectation is that he continues to trim it into the Spring and he should be on-pace for an early commitment. Virginia Tech would love to be able to reel in one of the top players from their home territory - and chip away at the inroads Penn State has made to becoming one of the dominant recruiters in the region.