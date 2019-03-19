Hokies make top 10 for Jaheim Bell
Virginia Tech has done a good job increasing its recruiting footprint in Georgia, and that may pay off once more.
2019 linebacker Jaheim Bell includes VT in his top 10.
THIS WHAT Y’ALL BEEN WAITING FOR? pic.twitter.com/mTzMfL1NAk— Jaheim Bell🥶 (@Jaheim_Bell1) March 19, 2019
Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, and Tennessee also make the cut for the 6-3, 210-pounder.
Hailing from Valdosta (Ga.) High, Bell plans to take an unofficial visit to Blacksburg this Spring or Summer. The Hokies are one of the few suitors to also offer his cousin Marquez Bell from over the border in Lake City, Florida.
VT currently boasts theee Class of 22 pledges.