Hokies make the top eight for Ozzie Hoffler
College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2021 defensive end Ozzie Hoffler visited Blacksburg in March, and that trip seems to have paid off.
The 6-3, 215-pounder announced his top eight schools this afternoon, and the Hokies made the cut.
✞.— Ozzie Hoffler (@O_hoff2021) May 12, 2020
TOP 8. pic.twitter.com/mJFXtXFfim
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news