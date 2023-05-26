In the case of Baltimore St. Frances Academy running back DeJuan Williams, it would be a double-whammy. The four-star prospect has named eight finalists, with the Hokies making the cut.

Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Oregon, Pitt, Stanford, and Syracuse are the other teams still in the hunt for the 5-10, 193-pounder. He eliminated a host of high-profile options, including Cal, Duke, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and several other major teams (along with a broad range of mid-major programs, too).

He has noted that Hokies running backs coach Elijah Brooks - who joined from Maryland this offseason - is one of the college coaches he knows best. However, he has not found the opportunity to visit Blacksburg yet. That should change going forward. He has visited Maryland and Oregon in the past, the only of his remaining favorites to which he has publicized recruiting trips (he has seen several programs that missed the cut, including multiple spring trips to Oho State).

Virginia Tech already holds a commitment from three-star runner Tyler Mason, but the No. 24 running back nationally and No. 9 rising senior in Maryland could be the other half of a potent one-two punch should he opt to pick Virginia Tech. The Hokies have historically struggled to get serious traction at St. Frances Academy - which is one of the nation's powerhouse programs - but with Brooks in the fold, have put in a renewed effort that they are hoping pays off.