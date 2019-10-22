Hokies make the top 11 for DT Payton Page
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Virginia Tech has made the Greensboro, N.C. area a key to their recent recruiting efforts, and they’re hoping for more success in 2021.
They passed the first test in the case of Rivals100 defensive tackle Payton Page last night. He narrowed his list from dozens of scholarship offers to 11 schools, and the Hokies remain in the hunt.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news