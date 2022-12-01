Now, he's narrowing his list down to keep the process manageable - and Virginia Tech remains in the thick of his recruitment.

Virginia Tech was among the first programs to offer Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal. In nearly a year since, the 6-8, 325-pounder has developed into a Rivals250 prospect in the 2024 class - and added dozens of scholarship opportunities.

Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington are the other programs in Westphal's group of 10. The Hokies are the longest-standing member of his offer list to survive the cut (Pitt, Penn State, Virginia, and Old Dominion were the four programs that beat the Hokies to the punch).

Westphal has been a regular visitor to Blacksburg, seeing campus prior to his sophomore year for camp, returning for a Junior Day in March, and making his way back down I-81 over the Summer and for the Miami game this Fall. He has been active on the visit trail, though, also seeing a number of his other suitors on multiple occasions, including many that aren't close to home.

Virginia Tech's desire to become the destination for prospects from the Commonwealth should be helpful, as should the presence of Westphal's former teammate, freshman running back Bryce Duke, on the Virginia Tech roster. While he hasn't announced plans to further narrow his list, Westphal has long mentioned a desire to get his recruitment over with as early as he feels comfortable, in order to help his future school build a strong recruitng class.

The No. 245 overall prospect and No. 16 offensive tackle nationally, Westphal is the No. 5 player in the Commonwealth in the 2024 class.