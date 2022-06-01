 HokieHaven - Hokies make the final four for Jordan Mayer
football

Hokies make the final four for Jordan Mayer

Tim Sullivan
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Just a few weeks after issuing the defensive lineman an offer, the Hokies are among the few standing for Jordan Mayer.

The three-star out of Jefferson Hills (Pa.) Thomas Jefferson has announced the final four schools he'll be considering, and Virginia Tech is one of them.

