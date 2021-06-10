 HokieHaven - Hokies make the final five for Bryson Jennings
Hokies make the final five for Bryson Jennings

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Virginia Tech is feeling good about its recruitment of Midlothian (Va.) Clover Hill 2022 defensive end Bryson Jennings after his official visit to Blacksburg last weekend.

Now, the Hokies know who the competition will be. The four-star released his five final schools this afternoon.


