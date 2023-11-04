Advertisement
Hokies make the final eight for juco DL Kemari Copeland

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Could a former 757 product return to the Commonwealth to close his college career? That's on the table for Kemari Copeland.

The nation's No. 10 junior college prospect, a four-star out of Iowa Western C.C., includes the Orange and Maroon in his top eight in advance of a college commitment in time to enroll in January at the school of his choice.

