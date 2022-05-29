 HokieHaven - Hokies make the cut for Tidewater athlete Jordan Bass
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-29 18:19:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies make the cut for Tidewater athlete Jordan Bass

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's 2023 recruiting effort has a heavy in-state focus, and no part of the Commonwealth has produced more talent than the 757. Hampton (Va.) Phoebus has sent the likes of defensive end Xavier Adibi and others to Blacksburg.

Could Class of 2023 athlete/defensive back Jordan Bass be among the next? The three-star named his top five, with the Hokies prominently displayed.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}