This has been quite an adventure and I want to thank every school that took the time to invest in me in the recruitment process. This was a difficult decision. With That being said, these are my top 7 schools. (NO ORDER) pic.twitter.com/RvE7gMxZcW

Alabama, LSU, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Texas A&M are the other schools still in the mix for the 6-3, 280-pounder. Florida, Michigan State, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia are among the programs that have offered but are no longer under consideration.

The DMV area around Washington DC has long been an important pipeline of talent for Virginia Tech. However, they've struggles recently at DeMatha, which is just minutes from the University of Maryland campus. Penn State and Alabama have also been thorns in VT's side in the region lately.

Izzard has visited Blacksburg multiple times, most recently for the Notre Dame game in Lane Stadium back in October. Getting him back to town would go a long way toward building a legitimate chance to land him. Izzard has visited Penn State on several occasions, and the Nittany Lions have to be considered a favorite right now.

The No. 192 player nationally and No. 12 in Maryland, Izzard is ranked the No. 11 player at the strongside end position. At his current size, though, Virginia Tech may prefer to bulk him up a bit more and use him as a penetrating defensive tackle with plus quickness for the position, should they land him.