The three-star defensive end from Stafford (Texas) High has narrowed his list of options to eight, and the Hokies featured prominently.

Virginia Tech is looking for its first commitment to begin to build a pipeline to the Lone Star State. Could it be Robert Wooten?

#AGTG This is my Top 8... Thank you to every school that has recruited me #15Era ( Recruitment still open ) pic.twitter.com/hFVobthKc5

Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Missouri, SMU, Texas Tech, and Wisconsin are the other programs still in the mix for the 6-3, 217-pounder. Notably, it doesn't include any Power-5 programs from the immediate vicinity of his home in East Texas (in-state Texas Tech is an eight-hour drive away). He has visited - but doesn't hold an offer from - both Texas and Oklahoma.

VT has offered a number of prospects from Texas, but has been unable to garner serious attention from any of them. Should Wooten take a visit to campus (he's already seen some of his options in-person), it would represent a serious step forward in their ability to become a factor in the region.

VT currently holds three commitments, from in-state quarterback Noah Kim and WRs Tyreem Powell of New Jersey and Jalin Hyatt of South Carolina.