Hokies make first curt for Robert Wooten
Virginia Tech is looking for its first commitment to begin to build a pipeline to the Lone Star State. Could it be Robert Wooten?
The three-star defensive end from Stafford (Texas) High has narrowed his list of options to eight, and the Hokies featured prominently.
#AGTG This is my Top 8... Thank you to every school that has recruited me #15Era ( Recruitment still open ) pic.twitter.com/hFVobthKc5— RobertWooten ¹⁵ (@Robjayy15) May 22, 2019
Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Missouri, SMU, Texas Tech, and Wisconsin are the other programs still in the mix for the 6-3, 217-pounder. Notably, it doesn't include any Power-5 programs from the immediate vicinity of his home in East Texas (in-state Texas Tech is an eight-hour drive away). He has visited - but doesn't hold an offer from - both Texas and Oklahoma.
VT has offered a number of prospects from Texas, but has been unable to garner serious attention from any of them. Should Wooten take a visit to campus (he's already seen some of his options in-person), it would represent a serious step forward in their ability to become a factor in the region.
VT currently holds three commitments, from in-state quarterback Noah Kim and WRs Tyreem Powell of New Jersey and Jalin Hyatt of South Carolina.