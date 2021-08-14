Hokies lose Xavier Simmons
On a day when the Orange and Maroon gained a major commitment, they also lost one. Linebacker Xavier Simmons flipped to Missouri.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The 6-3, 215-pounder is a three-star prospect out of Greensboro (N.C.) Northwest Guilford. He committed to the Hokies in mid-June after his official visits to Blacksburg (to open the month) and Missouri (the following weekend). However, ultimately the pull of becoming a Tiger trumped his previous pledge to the Hokies.
With his decommitment, the Hokies' class drops back down to No. 17 nationally after briefly making a cameo up at No. 14 in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings.
Without Simmons in the fold, the Hokies will likely be looking for another linebacker prospect to replace him. It's not the position of greatest need - that is likely still along the defensive front - but if there are adequate options on the board (the most obvious would be in-state three-star Tyler Banks, who delayed an announcement of his top four, which had been planned for yesterday), the staff will certainly look to bring one in.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!