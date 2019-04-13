Hokies lose third hoops commit, Andre Gordon to Texas A&M
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
And then there was one. Virginia Tech has lost three members of its 2019 basketball signing class, with Andre Gordon flipping to Texas A&M today.
The three-star guard from Sidney, Ohio will play for the coach to whom he committed originally: former Hokies headman Buzz Williams.
2019 guard Andre Gordon just committed to Texas A&M, a source tells @Rivals. Former Virginia Tech recruit becomes Aggies’ third commitment of the day @AggieYellRivals https://t.co/lGSljealAy— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 14, 2019
VT had previously lost commitments from wing Yavuz Gultekin and point guard Anthony Harris. That leaves forward Emanuel Miller as the lone signee still remaining in the class, and even he may ultimately end up elsewhere.
New VT head coach Mike Young will have to fill the class with new prospects - whether those who didn't sign anywhere in the early signing period or those who are caught in the fallout from the coaching carousel. One Wofford signee, Zac Ervin, has decommitted from the Terriers, and it wouldn't surprise to see him follow young to Blacksburg.