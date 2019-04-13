Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

And then there was one. Virginia Tech has lost three members of its 2019 basketball signing class, with Andre Gordon flipping to Texas A&M today. The three-star guard from Sidney, Ohio will play for the coach to whom he committed originally: former Hokies headman Buzz Williams.

2019 guard Andre Gordon just committed to Texas A&M, a source tells @Rivals. Former Virginia Tech recruit becomes Aggies’ third commitment of the day @AggieYellRivals https://t.co/lGSljealAy — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 14, 2019