For the second time in as many weeks, Virginia Tech has lost a commit. This time, it's Charlotte (N.C.) Vance defensive end Steve Sings.

The 6-4, 225-pounder picked VT in the aftermath of the Blacksburg BBQ in July, where VT built much of its 2020 class and began inroads into future groups.

Auburn, Maryland, and North Carolina were among his top options at the time he picked the Hokies, and are expected to be in his top group now that he's back on the market.

Sings hasn't racked up big individual stats during his senior year, but has been an integral part of a formidable defense for a power program in the Charlotte area. The three-star impressed as a junior with his pass-rush acumen, and his potential his high - even if his size means he's not a game-ready player out of high school.

With his decommitment (following quarterback Noah Kim last week), Virginia Tech is down to nine commitments. Derrell Bailey Jr. - likely to end up on offensive line at the next level - is the lone remaining defensive lineman in the class. It will be a position of major focus going forward, and the Hokies have been casting a wider net at the position in recent weeks.