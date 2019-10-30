Virginia Tech has lost a second commitment in as many weeks. Charlotte (N.C.) Vance defensive end Stephen Sings is a Hokie no more.

The 6-4, 225-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 29 senior in the Tar Heel State, and will re-enter the open market. While he hasn't eliminated VT from his list of options, certainly others like Auburn and North Carolina (among his favorites when he initially committed to VT) will get a stronger shot.