The three-star had been one of the longest-standing pledges in the class, having picked Virginia Tech back in February. Quarterback Tyler Warren, who committed last Summer, already decommitted earlier this offseason.

It had once looked inevitable, and then like VT had weathered the storm, but now Jalin Hyatt has decommitted from Virginia Tech.

The 6-2, 170-pound Hyatt had looked around pretty extensively in the Spring, though without ever publicly expressing intent to pull away from his Hokie pledge. That wandering eye had died down for the past couple months, though. Virginia Tech's offer for his younger brother Devin (who has yet to play high school ball) while the duo visited Blacksburg seemed to be meaningful enough to Jalin that it would fully solidify his commitment.

That turns out to not be the case, though, and the No. 7 player in south Carolina and No. 89 wide receiver nationally will give other programs a look. That does still include the Hokies, and in fact he says they're still No. 1 on his list. With any good fortune, this will be more of a chance to confirm that Virginia Tech is the best program for his future, rather than a true opportunity for someone else to pull him away.

The decommitment leaves VT with five pledges, all on the offensive side of the ball: quarterback Noah Kim, wide receiver/athlete Tyreem Powell, and three running backs CJ Beasley, Jordan Brunson, and Jalen Hampton.