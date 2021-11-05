Hokies lose Burmeister, flop in Boston
On another night, the Hokies may very well have knocked off Boston College. Virginia Tech held the Eagles to 4.3 yards per carry, and and only gave up 17 points.
But starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister was injured in the first quarter, the Hokies committed two turnovers, and with nothing doing on offense, a 17-3 loss to Boston College was as well as VT could hope to do.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news