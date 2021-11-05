 HokieHaven - Hokies lose Burmeister, flop in Boston
Hokies lose Burmeister, flop in Boston

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

On another night, the Hokies may very well have knocked off Boston College. Virginia Tech held the Eagles to 4.3 yards per carry, and and only gave up 17 points.

But starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister was injured in the first quarter, the Hokies committed two turnovers, and with nothing doing on offense, a 17-3 loss to Boston College was as well as VT could hope to do.

