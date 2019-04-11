Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Per a post on his Instagram account, wing Yavuz Gultekin will follow point guard Anthony Harris in receiving a release from his letter of intent:

Virginia Tech's roster is looking sparse for year one of the Mike Young era: a second 2019 signee has asked for his LOI release.

The 6-8, 193-pounder from Cumberland (Md.) Bishop Walsh will reconsider his options after the departure of Hokie head coach Buzz Williams. The slim sharp-shooter is a great fit for the Williams system, but isn't quite sold on how that translates to the Young era in Blacksburg.

When he committed to VT, Gultekin also had offers from several major-conference programs, including Georgetown, Kansas State, Penn State, and TCU.

He is the second player to ask for a release from his National Letter of Intent in the 2019 group, joining point guard Anthony Harris. While receiving that LOI release doesn't preclude a player from ultimately deciding that his initial choice was right all along and recommitting, it does indicate a low likelihood of that being the case (or at least a low likelihood that the player expects it to be the case).

The Hokies currently have two 2019 signees remaining in the class, forward Emmanuel Miller and guard Andre Gordon.