Hokies looking to turn a corner in 2021

It is not mystery in Blacksburg - or the world of college football - that the past few seasons have not gone according to Virginia Tech's plan.

Whether through bad luck, bad preparation, or a simple lack of talent, VT's run of two losing records over the past three seasons is below the standard expected by the fanbase, and set by the public statements of those within the program. The context of playing through a global pandemic (while harder-hit than basically any Division I program by virus and then injury) may impact the view of how significant the cracks in the Hokies' program actually are. But the bottom line is that the results have not been good enough.

In this sport, the only way through is to put the head down and keep on working.