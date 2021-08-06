 HokieHaven - Hokies looking to turn a corner in 2021
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-06 08:06:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies looking to turn a corner in 2021

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

It is not mystery in Blacksburg - or the world of college football - that the past few seasons have not gone according to Virginia Tech's plan.

Whether through bad luck, bad preparation, or a simple lack of talent, VT's run of two losing records over the past three seasons is below the standard expected by the fanbase, and set by the public statements of those within the program. The context of playing through a global pandemic (while harder-hit than basically any Division I program by virus and then injury) may impact the view of how significant the cracks in the Hokies' program actually are. But the bottom line is that the results have not been good enough.

In this sport, the only way through is to put the head down and keep on working.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}