The running back transfer out of North Carolina A&T becomes the sixth commitment out of the Portal, and one of the most likely to make immediate contributions in Blacksburg.

Tuten has played in each of his first two college seasons (he was an unranked Class of 2021 prospect), so he has three years to play two in Blacksburg. Tuten was an All-Big South selection this year as he rushed for 1411 yards on 218 carries (6.5 per tote) with 13 touchdowns as the Aggies fell to Gardner-Webb in the conference title game.

Tuten had committed to Boston College in December, but continued showing interest in the Hokies. He took an official visit to Blacksburg last weekend, and it didn't take long to follow through on the flip. A native of Paulsboro, N.J., Tuten helps the Hokies continue strengthening their bonds in the Garden State, and adds an extremely iimportant piece to the mix.

He is expected to play a major role in Blacksburg, with returning running backs Keshawn King and Malachi Thomas playing through (or being sidelined by) injuries over the course of their careers. At 5-11, 195 pounds, Tuten is a big-play threat with the power to play between the tackles as well, and will compete for starters' reps with the other backs on the roster.