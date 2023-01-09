At long last, the defensive back that the Hokies have sought in the Transfer Portal is here: Georgia Southern junior Derrick Canteen. He took an official visit to Blacksburg this weekend.

Keep up with all Hokie action in the Transfer Portal with our Portal Hub .

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Initially a 2019 prospect out of Evans (Ga.) High, Canteen redshirted as a true freshman, played every game of the 2020 Covid season, missed most of the following year with a pectoral injury, and then played in 11 games last year en route to All-Sun Belt honors. He has one year of traditional eligibility left, but could play two more due to the freeze ini 2020.

For his career to date, he has 117 total tackles, 2.5 for loss with one sack. He also has 28 pass breakups and seven interceptions (one he returned for a touchdown in 2020), and he has forced and recovered one fumble. While six of his seven interceptions came in 2020, he was far more prolific as a tackler this season as teams avoided him in man-to-man coverage.

He is the Hokies' fifth current commitment out of the Portal, joining quarterback Kyron Drones and receivers Da'Quan Felton, Ali Jennings, and Jaylin Lane. The Hokies have also lost a commitment from defensive end Darian Varner, who will play at Wisconsin instead.

The 5-11, 190-pounder is ranked the No. 146 transfer prospect in the Portal according to Rivals.com, and is the highest-ranked of the Hokies' pledges to date.