HokieHaven - Hokies land Clemson transfer

The 6-4, 310-pounder is a product of Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox, and just completed his redshirt junior year with the Tigers. Thanks to the NCAA's eligibility freeze, he could have two years remaining in college if he so desires.

A four-star and Rivals250 prospect, he picked Clemson over the Hokies, along with Tennessee and Virginia in the 2017 class. He redshirted as a true freshman, then contributed in 36 games in the past three years. He notched 41 total tackles, 9.5 for loss, and forced one fumble. However, he never emerged as a consistent starter, and in fact made the starting lineup just once in his career.

The Hokies lost defensive linemen Justus Reed and Jarrod Hewitt this offseason, along with a few players who entered the NCAA's transfer portal over the course of the Fall (who may opt to return). Adding Williams to the mix could be exactly the piece the Hokies need to replace Hewitt and complement the returning linemen, including DaShawn Crawford and Norell Pollard on the interior.

The Hokies finished No. 97 nationally in run defense this season, and adding a player with Williams's size and talent could help make major strides in that department.