HokieHaven - Hokies inch closer to national polls

VT's win over Louisville Saturday was perhaps not the most-convincing in the world, but it was enough to improve the Hokies' standing.

While Virginia Tech remains absent from both major national polls, the program is closer to joining them. VT is 12th in "others receiving votes" to the Associated Press, and 10th in that category to the coaches - unofficially No. 37 and No. 35, respectively.

A win over Liberty this weekend could vault the Orange and Maroon back into the rankings - Liberty comes in No. 25 in the AP Poll and unofficially No. 28 to the coaches. Beating the Flames may not quite be enough for the Hokies to regain their ranking, but at the very least it strikes an argument for that to happen.

Clemson remains consensus No. 1, while No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 11/10 Miami, and NR/24 North Carolina represent the ACC down the polls.