Zemarion Harrell's recruiting activities have mostly flown under the radar from a Virginia Tech perspective. However, the three-star named a final six in late February, and the Hokies remain in the hunt.

Louisville, Maryland, Pitt, Tennessee, and Virginia are the other programs in the top six for the three-star. Mid-major programs make up the majority of the schools eliminated from the hunt, though the SEC's Auburn also missed the cut.

VT was the first to offer during the Spring of his freshman year of high school. However, he's been mostly quiet on the recruiting trail in the time since. However, he's a member of the talented and well-traveled Mach 1 7-on-7 program, so this summer could allow him to take one last trip to each of his finalists before making his college commitment.

The Hokies have been trying to reverse their fortunes in the Tidewater area. After dominating the region during the program's heyday, the coaching staff has struggled to maintain a foothold in the past decade or so, with the likes of Alabama, Florida State, and Ohio State encroaching on home turf. A shakeup on the coaching staff (including a new lead recruiter after previous 757 specialist Zohn Burden moved along) indicates a desire to achieve different results on the coast. Landing a player like Harrell, who hails from Virginia Beach Salem, could build inroads back into the area.

Harrell is the No. 13 player in the state and the No. 37 outside linebacker nationally. A Virginia Tech team that didn't land a true linebacker in the 2020 class could load up at the position in 2021, and a player like Harrell could provide a good piece to that unit.