 HokieHaven - Hokies in the top 14 for Carolina tight end
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 13:00:00 -0500') }} football

Hokies in the top 14 for Carolina tight end

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Charlotte (N.C.) South Mecklenburg 2021 tight end Bryson Nesbit has a who's-who of top programs in pursuit. Now, he's high on 14 of them.

Virginia Tech is one.

