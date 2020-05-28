HokieHaven - Hokies in the top 14 for Carolina tight end

Hokies in the top 14 for Carolina tight end
Charlotte (N.C.) South Mecklenburg 2021 tight end Bryson Nesbit has a who's-who of top programs in pursuit. Now, he's high on 14 of them.
Virginia Tech is one.
Beyond blessed to be in this position!— Bryson Nesbit (Class of 2021) (@BrysonNesbit) May 27, 2020
Thank you to all of the coaches who recruited and showed interest in me.
Top 14
(Recruitment still open) pic.twitter.com/o2e93AB5az
